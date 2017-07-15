Fiji Time: 5:10 PM on Saturday 15 July

WHO gives testing machine

Litia Cava
Saturday, July 15, 2017

THE World Health Organization is assisting the Ministry of Health and Medical Services by providing vaccines and laboratory equipment to test the meningococcal samples locally, says WHO representative to the South Pacific, Dr Corinne Capuano.

This was done after the outbreak of meningococcal disease at St John's College on Levuka.

After the outbreak, students have been continuously sent home.

When contacted yesterday for a comment, the ministry's permanent secretary Philip Davies said the ministry was not aware of any new developments in relation to the case.

WHO said the disease could be a serious illness and identification of the disease and immediate response was critical to help manage its effect.

The Health Ministry had also confirmed that there were five cases of the disease outbreak at the school. A student died after he contracted the disease.

Dr Capuano yesterday said the organisation had also assisted in the shipment of suspected case samples to an Australian laboratory for testing. She said WHO had recommended the Health Ministry to provide information to students, staff and other contacts about the disease.

According to WHO, meningococcal disease is a severe but uncommon infection that occurs when meningococcal bacteria invades the body from the throat or nose.








