Maidela hopes to repay FENC one day

A 21-YEAR-OLD woman who has been among the thousands assisted by the Foundation for the Education of Needy Children in Fiji (FENC Fiji) hopes to one day pay back what the charitable organisation has contributed towards her achievements so far.

Anaseini Maidela is now a final year student pursuing a Bachelors Degree in Public Health at the Fiji National University's Fiji School of Medicine in Tamavua, Suva. She was assisted by FENC Fiji when she was in Year 12 and Year 13 in 2013 and 2014.

"I hope to join the Health Ministry after I graduate and work somewhere involving with children," she said.

"This is something, I learnt from the organisation. I am forever thankful to FENC Fiji for assisting my parents in those two years. My father is a farmer back in the village and my mother sold handicraft items.

"Without their help I wouldn't be where I am today and working towards my dream."

The Fiji Times is also partnering with them as its charity for this year's Vodafone Hibiscus Festival.