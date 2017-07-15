Fiji Time: 5:10 PM on Saturday 15 July

Kaila! stars entertain fans

Mere Naleba
Saturday, July 15, 2017

IT was a night of entertainment for people who gathered to witness the Kaila! Star Search quarter-finals on Thursday night.

The 15 contestants in the quarters had the crowd on their feet for the entire three hours of the show at Village 6 cinemas in Suva.

The crowd cheered, clapped and even sang along with some of the singers in the competition. But the most cheers were when the dancers came on stage for their performances.

Part of the crowd were the 2017 Vodafone Hibiscus Festival contestants, some of whom also performed.

Organisers of the competition are looking at a much bigger crowd for the semi-finals.

* The Fiji Times is the major sponsor of the competition.








