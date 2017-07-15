Rapist Caucau put behind bars

/ Front page / News

A 62-YEAR-OLD Lautoka man who raped a woman after offering to eliminate her illness through massage therapy was handed a nine-year prison sentence yesterday.

High Court in Lautoka judge Justice Aruna Aluthge ordered a five-year non-parole sentence on Tutunisau Caucau as a punishment "to denounce rape and kindred offences".

"A clear message should be sent to the community that no such actions will be tolerated by the courts," he said.

"People who disguise themselves as therapists must be punished to protect the profession and to protect people who can be easily misled into this type of fraudulent therapeutic treatments."

Caucau met the complainant in March 2013 when he went to her house to massage her mother who was suffering from arthritis.

He convinced the complainant's mother that the complainant needed massaging because she had "something" in her.

He said he could eliminate her illness through therapy.

He wanted to massage her in a room and on the first day he sexually assaulted her.

The next day he returned to continue the therapy and raped her after closing the bedroom door.

Justice Aluthge said Caucau knew the complainant was separated from her husband and that there was no male adult in the house.

"You have exploited her vulnerability. She allowed you to massage her in a closed room in the belief the therapy was meant for healing process. You disguised as a therapist and fraudulently misled an unsuspecting woman."

Caucau has 30 days to appeal the sentence.