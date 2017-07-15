Teachers to benefit

/ Front page / News

A MEMORANDUM of understanding signed between the Fiji Teachers Confederation and the Ministry of Education will benefit 1600 teacher graduates who are diploma holders.

After the signing, diploma holders will now have a starting salary of $18,056 and not $16,610 effective January 15 this year.

Even better news for students who have completed their Education course Diploma level from the University of the South Pacific and are already in the work force, but are yet to graduate, their certificate of completion warrants them the new starting salary and not $12,300 as the current practice.

Five teachers who joined the ministry in January with certificate of completion awaiting graduation are part of the 1600 teachers.

FTC secretary general Agni Deo Singh said the signing of the MOU was a major breakthrough to something they had been trying to address since last year.

Mr Singh said the Fiji Teachers Union and the Fijian Teachers Association made numerous submissions to the Ministry of Education to address the issue, but to no avail.

On November 3 last year, the FTU reported an employment dispute with the chief registrar of the High Court in Suva.

He said the dispute was regarding the unreasonable reduction and discrimination in the rates of pay in respect of teachers with diploma qualification employed by the ministry.

"Last week the confederation met the permanent secretary for Education, Mr Iowane Tiko and his HR team and the director of Civil Service Reform Management Unit Ms Jane Curran to see if the issue of teacher's pay could be resolved," he said.

* The upgrading of salaries of affected teachers will be effective from January 15, 2017;

* the MOU will not bind the parties to comply with the 2017 job evaluation exercise;

* the Fiji Teachers Confederation will lay no other claims in regards to salary upgrading of Diploma holders teachers;

* diploma graduate teachers whose names are missing from the list to be included while processing salary upgrading to the correct level (ED8A Step 12); and

* that the signed agreement is a toll to rectify the discrepancies of PSC Circular 12/2012.