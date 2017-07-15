Fiji Time: 5:09 PM on Saturday 15 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Man dies, wife tells of heartache

Repeka Nasiko
Saturday, July 15, 2017

HAVING breakfast alone yesterday was one of the most heartbreaking moments for Verenaisi Kamunaga of Raiwaqa Village in Sigatoka.

The 59-year-old was overcome with emotion over not being able to share another meal with husband, Esala Kamunaga, whose body was found floating in the Sigatoka River on Thursday afternoon.

"I lost a man I depended on," Mrs Kamunaga said.

"I cried all night and this morning when I woke up I couldn't stop crying when I was having breakfast alone.

"He was a good man. It breaks my heart that he had to go this way."

Remembering her final moments with her husband, Mrs Kamunaga said she was against the idea of him going to dive for fish.

"I didn't want him to go out but he kept insisting so I told him that I would come see him later at our farm.

"I didn't go all the way to the farm and thought one of our relatives would be with him."

When she was later asked to go to the Kavanagasau Health Centre, she did not expect to see her husband's lifeless body.

According to police, Mr Kamunaga's body was found by a 54-year-old farmer from the same village at 3pm.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the 66-year-old was last seen leaving his home to dive for eels.

She said attempts to revive him were futile.

"His body was conveyed to the Sigatoka Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival," she said.

"A post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63020.6112
JPY 56.665853.6658
GBP 0.38100.3730
EUR 0.43400.4220
AUD 0.64350.6185
NZD 0.68280.6498
USD 0.49680.4798

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. OAG calls for probe
  2. Man dies, wife tells of heartache
  3. Present, but not fit for work
  4. Rapist Caucau put behind bars
  5. Auditor harps on State human resource quality
  6. Parliament passes 20 consequential Bills
  7. Surveillance cameras for 'a good night's sleep' on island
  8. Debate over cane
  9. Motion passed
  10. WHO gives testing machine

Top Stories this Week

  1. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)
  2. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  3. Roadblock Wednesday (12 Jul)
  4. Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka Monday (10 Jul)
  5. Men free beached shark ray Sunday (09 Jul)
  6. RKS crushes Davuilevu's dream Sunday (09 Jul)
  7. Ex-minister silent on claims against MP Friday (14 Jul)
  8. A-G to stand by PM Tuesday (11 Jul)
  9. Win for dad Sunday (09 Jul)
  10. Nawaikula refutes PM's land claim Monday (10 Jul)