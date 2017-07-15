Man dies, wife tells of heartache

/ Front page / News

HAVING breakfast alone yesterday was one of the most heartbreaking moments for Verenaisi Kamunaga of Raiwaqa Village in Sigatoka.

The 59-year-old was overcome with emotion over not being able to share another meal with husband, Esala Kamunaga, whose body was found floating in the Sigatoka River on Thursday afternoon.

"I lost a man I depended on," Mrs Kamunaga said.

"I cried all night and this morning when I woke up I couldn't stop crying when I was having breakfast alone.

"He was a good man. It breaks my heart that he had to go this way."

Remembering her final moments with her husband, Mrs Kamunaga said she was against the idea of him going to dive for fish.

"I didn't want him to go out but he kept insisting so I told him that I would come see him later at our farm.

"I didn't go all the way to the farm and thought one of our relatives would be with him."

When she was later asked to go to the Kavanagasau Health Centre, she did not expect to see her husband's lifeless body.

According to police, Mr Kamunaga's body was found by a 54-year-old farmer from the same village at 3pm.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the 66-year-old was last seen leaving his home to dive for eels.

She said attempts to revive him were futile.

"His body was conveyed to the Sigatoka Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival," she said.

"A post-mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain the cause of death."