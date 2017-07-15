Uni to reduce carbon footprint

/ Front page / News

RECOGNISING the threat climate change poses to Fiji and the world, the University of the South Pacific's Lautoka campus has launched a system wide awareness effort, which aims to encourage students, faculty and stakeholders to reduce their carbon footprint.

Team leader Iowana Vanavana said climate change posed the biggest global threat the world has ever known, and affected the quality of everything — from our ocean, freshwater, soil, crops, forest, biodiversity, way of life, weather, infrastructure and agriculture.

"As one of the major tertiary institutions in the Western Division, USP Lautoka campus needs to take a bold step forward to be more proactive," Ms Vanavana said.

The Climate Change team has been organising several activities in the campus with students as the focus.

Yesterday, the campus launched an activity designed for staff, themed "Reducing our carbon footprint".

"The idea behind the theme is to help out in reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by reducing our carbon footprint since GHG is a primary contributor to a global temperature rise since preindustrial era. One of the activities will be focused on tree planting, starting with pot plants from home to be kept in their individual rooms."

The second activity is focused on recycling and we are partnering with Lautoka City Council for the recycling of our waste material."

Future plans include engaging USP Lautoka campus students in these two activities.

"We need to come together and create more initiatives that promote climate action. We can be the part of the voice to inform the public as well as shape public attitude towards a more climate smart generation.

"As an educational institution of high reputation, we need to continue to mentor the younger generation to step up and educate themselves on issues of climate change. Our students need to be made aware of this global crisis, mentored to become an agent for change and be climate smart."