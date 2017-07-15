Fiji Time: 5:10 PM on Saturday 15 July

Chiefs ink deal

Repeka Nasiko
Saturday, July 15, 2017

MEMBERS of the Nadroga Navosa Provincial Council have signed an agreement that ensures the protection of their natural resources.

The traditional leaders began their support yesterday with the first "Yaubula Day" which is geared towards education and raising awareness on the various resources that belong to the province.

Environment groups like the Mamanuca Environment Society and Fiji Locally Managed Marine Network were also part of the environment focused workshop at NahigatokaVillage yesterday.

Fiji Locally Managed Marine Network west manager Kiniviliame Buruavatu said involving traditional leaders who were the resource owners was vital to ensure the protection of their yaubula.

"We are very grateful that the council came to an agreement through the members that we have to protect our natural resources," he said.

"There has been a lot of developments happening and we need our chiefs and leaders to support our move to protect what we have been blessed with.

"Having their support is important for us as we are also looking towards our future generations and making sure that they are also able to enjoy these important aspects of our culture."

The council also agreed to form a Yaubula committee.








