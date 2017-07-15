Chefs' challenge heats up for 16 schools

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Executive chef Shailesh Naidu goes through some cakes prepared by students of various schools during the Outrigger Schools Chef Challenge in Sigatoka yesterday. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

DOZENS of students gathered in Sigatoka yesterday for the two-day Outrigger Schools Chef challenge.

The competition, organised by Korotogo-based Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort, has been in the running for six years.

Competition organiser and resort executive chef Shailesh Naidu said the competition had come a long way since starting out with only one participant.

"Now we have 16 schools participating and the new entrants are from Ba and Navua," Mr Naidu said.

A new category has been introduced in the competition this year.

"We decided to have a salad creation category because it falls in line with our theme, 'Promoting a healthy and fresh food culture'.

"Our chefs also had a demonstration where they showcased meals made without using salt, oil or sugar."

He said the competition was organised to give students a better appreciation of food and how it was made.

Two international judges were also brought in for the duration of the competition.

Haines Blake and Sarah Kymbrekos from New Zealand are assisting Mr Naidu and his team.