Auditor harps on State human resource quality

AUDITOR-GENERAL Ajay Nand says the quality of human resources employed in ministries and departments need to be improved immediately.

Mr Nand made the comments in his foreword for the 2016 Auditor-General's reports, saying the root causes for issues identified in the reports could be attributed to the quality of human resources employed in ministries and departments.

And he said permanent secretaries needed to use the powers afforded to them under the Constitution to "design policies, processes and procedures which hold staff accountable for non-performance of assigned roles and responsibilities".

Thirty-six Agency Financial statements were prepared for the audit and the OAG's office issued unqualified reports on 23 of them.

A further 13 were issued qualified reports.

The OAG said these qualified reports were issued because of variances in closing account balances and because financial transactions were not always properly supported or not supported at all by relevant supporting documents. The OAG identified multiple cases where proper books of records were not maintained for Trust Fund accounts.

Trust Fund accounts hold large amounts of funds and transactions of significant value are made in the Government financial year using these funds.

Mr Nand said proper books of records were not maintained for some accounts while others were operated without documented and approved standard operating procedures.

"In addition, definite plans on how the substantial closing balances in some accounts would be utilised in the next 12 months, was not sighted," Mr Nand said.