Report points to Fiji option

THE Asian Development Bank has identified Fiji as a possible destination for people from Pacific small island nations who will be forced to migrate because of climate change.

This was noted in an ADB report titled A region at risk: The Human Dimensions of Climate Change in Asia and the Pacific.

The report, by ADB and the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, assessed the magnitude of impacts on Asia and the Pacific by the end of the century under the business-as-usual approach to climate change.

Professor Hans Joachim Schellnhuber, director of the Potsdam Institute, said assuming climate change was unabated, the Pacific would have 1.5 metres sea level rise by the end of the century.

"So if business as usual cannot be avoided we will see this over the next 10 years," he said.

"If, over the next 10 years, nothing happens to turn the tide then the adaptations are the only option for the small island states."

The report noted that Fiji had a higher elevation than other small island states and could therefore provide safe refuge within a similar geographic setting.

The report noted that crop yields (rainfed crops) in Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands and Fiji would all decline severely by 2050 under the business-as-usual scenario.

The report noted that if the Paris Agreement was fully implemented, then sea-level rise may be limited to 0.65 metres within the course of this century.

"Under the Business As Usual Scenario, however, sea level may rise by 1.4 metres. Under both scenarios, sea level will continue to rise for many centuries to come. For every degree of global warming, the world is committed to an eventual sea-level rise in excess of 2.3 metres. "