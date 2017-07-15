FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

/ Front page / News

THE cold, it seems, can certainly get to some people.

This amusing piece was sent in by a regular contributor.

"Colder nights are expected as per advice from the weather gang."

This group of wise youths were overheard talking about the chill somewhere in the West.

"Baraca, sa batabata sara ga na bogi nanoa," lamented one.

"Se .... news says it will be colder, especially next month," said another.

The icing was put on the cake when the wisest spoke: "It's global warming and climate change, man."

Bang! He copped a few shots to the rear of his head from the other two wise ones.

"Qo na cold weather! What global warming? Qo na global cooling!"

The gang shared a few 'xyz's and laughed it off as I walked on past them.

Little do they know now that this piece is about them.