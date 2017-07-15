Parliament passes 20 consequential Bills

/ Front page / News

Parliament has passed 20 consequential Bills that give effect to the 2017-2018 National Budget.

The motion for the Bills to be debated and passed by Parliament was brought by Economy Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

The Bills were passed by 34 votes while eight MPs voted against and eight did not vote.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum told Parliament that the Government will now work towards implementing new projects and ensure more co-ordination among the ministries to get these projects implemented.

The 20 Bills which have become Acts of Parliament are:

* Water Resource Tax Bill 2017;

* Superyacht Bill 2017;

* Service Turnover Bill 2017;

* Income Tax Bill 2017;

* Tax Administration Bill 2017;

* Pensions Bill 2017;

* Tertiary Scholarships and Loans Bill 2017;

* Stamp Duty Bill 2017;

* Financial Management Bill 2017;

* Land Transport Bill 2017;

* Value Added Tax Bill 2017;

* Exercise Bill 2017;

* Ommnibus Electronic Ticketing Bill 2017;

* Environmental Levy Bill 2017;

* Fiji Revenue and Customs Authority Bill 2017;

* Customs Tariff Bill 2017;

* Customs Bill 2017;

* Accident Compensation Bill 2017;

* Commerce Commission Budget Amendment Bill 2017; and,

* Regulations and Building Permits Bill 2017.