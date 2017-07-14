Fiji Time: 11:19 PM on Friday 14 July

Minister meets workers over grievances

TIMOCI VULA
Friday, July 14, 2017

Update: 4:57PM FIJI'S Minister for Employment Jone Usamate met two groups of Fijian seasonal workers deployed under the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) Work Scheme during his week-long tour in New Zealand last week.

A Government statement issued this afternoon stated that Mr Usamate visited those workers to discuss the issues reported by the New Zealand government and also hear their views of challenges faced.

"Issues raised by our Fijian RSE workers were in relation to the poor quality of accommodation, less weekly wage pay, high charges of transportation cost, payslip discrepancies, uneven income distribution for group contracts and the need for more time to be given to our workers to familiarise themselves with a task before moving to another work," Mr Usamate said.

"There is also a need to standardise all employment contracts and that all costs are to be articulated in the contract, which means no surprises for workers."








