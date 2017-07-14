BOG 2017: Lautoka wins first match

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:55PM DEFENDING champions Lautoka won their first match after fashionably beating minnows Dreketi 5-1 during their 2017 INNK Battle of the Giants matchup at Subrail Park, earlier today.

Lautoka�s goals came from striker Samuela Drudru in the 14th minute, then by skipper Valerio Nawato in the 50th minute followed by two more goals to Osea Vakatalesau and Mohammed Shazil in the dying stages of the second half.

Despite a brave effort by the Northerners their defences were torn apart by some very precisely orchestrated attacks. Amazing.

However, Dreketi got a standing ovation when they scored a consolation goal to their striker Sanaila Waqanicakau.

There efforts were however further undone when Asneel Raju scored an own goal.

Lautoka Kamal Swami hoped that their performance would continue throughout the tournament when they would be playing against the other teams.