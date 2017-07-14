Fiji Time: 11:19 PM on Friday 14 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

BOG 2017: Lautoka wins first match

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Friday, July 14, 2017

Update: 4:55PM DEFENDING champions Lautoka won their first match after fashionably beating minnows Dreketi 5-1 during their 2017 INNK Battle of the Giants matchup at Subrail Park, earlier today.

Lautoka�s goals came from striker Samuela Drudru in the 14th minute, then by skipper Valerio Nawato in the 50th minute followed by two more goals to Osea Vakatalesau and Mohammed Shazil in the dying stages of the second half.

Despite a brave effort by the Northerners their defences were torn apart by some very precisely orchestrated attacks. Amazing.

However, Dreketi got a standing ovation when they scored a consolation goal to their striker  Sanaila Waqanicakau.

There efforts were however further undone when Asneel Raju scored an own goal.

Lautoka Kamal Swami hoped that their performance would continue throughout the tournament when they would be playing against the other teams.

 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63020.6112
JPY 56.665853.6658
GBP 0.38100.3730
EUR 0.43400.4220
AUD 0.64350.6185
NZD 0.68280.6498
USD 0.49680.4798

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ex-minister silent on claims against MP
  2. 253-day delay
  3. Hughes predicts Fiji's rise
  4. Pay rise bid fails
  5. Once was blind
  6. Budget passed
  7. Gavoka outlines party plans
  8. Fire destroys home, family pleads for help
  9. A home to call our own
  10. Kasala ban pays off

Top Stories this Week

  1. Nurse under investigation for nude photos Saturday (08 Jul)
  2. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)
  3. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  4. Roadblock Wednesday (12 Jul)
  5. Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka Monday (10 Jul)
  6. Men free beached shark ray Sunday (09 Jul)
  7. RKS crushes Davuilevu's dream Sunday (09 Jul)
  8. A-G to stand by PM Tuesday (11 Jul)
  9. Win for dad Sunday (09 Jul)
  10. Nawaikula refutes PM's land claim Monday (10 Jul)