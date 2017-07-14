Fiji Time: 11:19 PM on Friday 14 July

BOG 2017: Lautoka leads Dreketi

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Friday, July 14, 2017

Update: 4:49PM DEFENDING champions Lautoka is leading Dreketi 1-0 with a goal to striker Samuel Drudru in the 14th minute of the second half of their 2017 INNK Battle of the Giants matchup earlier today.

Despite conceding an early goal, Dreketi has managed to repel the Westerners� attack to keep the 1-0 deficit.

This left fans at Subrail Park at their edge of their seats.

Dreketi had some promising moments, but failed to capitalise on their scoring opportunities.

They go in to the break with Lautoka currently leading 1-0.

More action to follow.

Lautoka: Beniamino Mateinaqara (GK), Lino Iliesa, Zibraaz Sahib, Mohammed Shazil, Dave Radrigai, Kavaia Rawaqa, Valerio Nawatu (c), Ilaitai Tuilau, Samuela Drudru, Osea Vakatalesau Kolinio Sivoki.

Dreketi- Waisake Ravuiwasa, Vikranth Chandra, Vilikesa Sowani, Abinesh Chand, Ashnil Raju, Sisa Valesua (C), Menon Ram, Sanaila Waqanicakau, Henry Dyer, Peni Sokia, Sitiveni Rakai.








