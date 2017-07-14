Fiji Time: 11:18 PM on Friday 14 July

BOG 2017: Nadi cruises to win

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Friday, July 14, 2017

Update: 4:47PM NADI cruised home with a win after securing a comfortable victory over Rakiraki in 2017 INKK Battle of the Giants opener at Subrail Park in Labasa yesterday.

What started off as an evenly contested match turned to a one way battle which saw Nadi dominating Rakiraki after the half-time break.

Rakiraki defended bravely but it all crumbled due to an immensely intense pressure by the Nadi attackers.

Nadi�s first goal came in the 36th minute to Elvin Pramend Prasad, then their second came on the 56th minute to Ratu Josevata Dugucagi and in the 58th minute to Rusiate Matarerega.








