Teachers get career guidance training

/ Front page / News

Update: 4:45PM A WORKSHOP to enable for teachers and principals to better guide and prepare their students for tertiary education will be held tomorrow at the University of Fiji (UniFiji), Saweni campus.

The Careers Teachers� and Principals� Workshop is an annual event to brief the teachers and principals about UniFiji and its programmes.

Dean of the Humanities and Arts Dr Wahab Ali said choosing career paths wisely can help students set professional goals and develop strategies for getting where they want to be.

�Part of choosing an appropriate career path involves making an honest self-evaluation of talents, abilities and interests,� Dr Ali said.

Divisional Education Officer Western, Selemo Drokamaisau will be the chief guest at the event.

Another similar workshop will be held at the Suva campus on July 22, 2017.