Kalabu bridge to close from Monday

Update: 4:44PM THE Kalabu bridge on Kalabu road in Nasinu will be closed to traffic from next week Monday 17 July, 2017.

Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) CEO said the bridge will be closed for three weeks to undertake the necessary structural repairs to the bridge.

He said the foundation of the bridge will be concrete and once this is poured it will take a number of days to cure before any live traffic can be allowed over it.

Fulton Hogan Hiways together with their sub-contractor Instant Construction Limited will be carrying out this structural repair work that will involve removing and replacing the beams; constructing a new abutment for the bridge; removing and replacing the wooden planks and constructing a gabion (rock protection) for the existing walls.

The bridge will be re-opened to traffic on Monday August 7, 2017.

Members of the public are requested to contact Fiji Roads Authority on 5720 if they have any questions.