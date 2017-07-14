Kalabu bridge to close from Monday

Update: 4:44PM THE Kalabu bridge on Kalabu road in Nasinu will be closed to traffic from next week Monday 17 July, 2017.
Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) CEO said the bridge will be
closed for three weeks to undertake the necessary structural repairs to the
bridge.
He said the foundation of the bridge will be concrete and
once this is poured it will take a number of days to cure before any live
traffic can be allowed over it.
Fulton Hogan Hiways together with their sub-contractor
Instant Construction Limited will be carrying out this structural repair work
that will involve removing and replacing the beams; constructing a new abutment
for the bridge; removing and replacing
the wooden planks and constructing a gabion (rock protection) for the
existing walls.
The bridge will be re-opened to traffic on Monday August 7,
2017.
Members of the public are requested to contact Fiji Roads
Authority on 5720 if they have any questions.