Update: 2:45PM ALL Fiji National Provident Fund (FNPF) online services will be unavailable from 9pm this Saturday July 15 to 9pm Sunday July 16.

The FNPF in a public notice advised its tenants and stakeholders that this was due to scheduled electric cabling works at the FNPF Provident Plaza 2 Building in Suva.

The affected services include:

- MyFNPF online portals

- MyFNPF mobile app

- MyFNPF service

The Fund had apologised for the inconveniences caused.