BOG 2017: Nadi leads Rairaki at half time

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Friday, July 14, 2017

Update: 2:39PM NADI is currently leading Rakiraki 2- 0 after half time of their match at the 2017 INKK Battle of the Giants (BOG) at Subrail Park in Labasa.

The goal came from Nadi's left mid-fielder Elvin Pramend Prasad in the 36th minute of the first half.

Their second goal came from Ratu Josevata Dugucagi in the 56th minute.

So far, there have been a lot of missed opportunities for both sides, one notable one was from Nadi's Rusiate Matarerega right in front of the goal in the later stages of the second half.

Nadi: 

Vereti Dickson (GK), Afraz Ali, Rusiate Matarerega, Elvin Pramend Prasad, William Thomas Valentine, Waisake Tabucava, Ilimotama Jese, Ame Votoniu, Ratu Joseva Dugucagi, Andrew Alfred Naicker, Napolioni Qasevakatini

Substitutions: Samuela Tamanisau GK, Mosese Balenagaga, Rupeni Rabici, Patrick Neel Joseph, Jone Ralulu and Peni Tuigulagula.

Coach: Yogendra Dutt

Manager: Kamlesh Sami

Rakiraki:

Saimoni Nabogi (GK), Nezar Hussein, Daniel Rajneel Dass, Zainal Hussein, Shirdat Shiva Kuma, Aseli Cobuta, Kasim Khan, Ratu Sairusi Nalewadonu, Nimilote Vakavanua Amini, Ilimeleki Savoulago Tuiviti, Kushneel Shekar

Substitutions: Dinesh Naidu (GK) Ratu Esori Gaunavinaka (GK), Shekar Shamal Reddy, Jale Vota, Shaheel Chandra Gounder, Ronald Lawrence Chandra, Akei Turagavou Uluibau, Mosim Khan, Puneet Kumar, Savirio Naqoli

Coach: Pragdeesh Gounder

Manager: Amish Patel








