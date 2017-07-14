$40k payout to FNRL

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:36PM FUEL company Pacific Energy gave $48,291.60 to the Fiji National Rugby League as the first payout from their promotion at the FNRL headquarters in Suva earlier today.

The company had been running a promotion where one cent from every litre of fuel purchased would go towards the Vodafone Fiji Bati's preparation towards the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

Company's business executive Tapuaki Finauga has called on fans to get behind the team for the RLWC.

FNRL chief executive officer Timoci Naleba thanked the company for the assistance.