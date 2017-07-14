Fiji Time: 2:46 PM on Friday 14 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

$40k payout to FNRL

PRAVIN NARAIN
Friday, July 14, 2017

Update: 2:36PM FUEL company Pacific Energy gave $48,291.60 to the Fiji National Rugby League as the first payout from their promotion at the FNRL headquarters in Suva earlier today.

The company had been running a promotion where one cent from every litre of fuel purchased would go towards the Vodafone Fiji Bati's preparation towards the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

Company's business executive Tapuaki Finauga has called on fans to get behind the team for the RLWC.

FNRL chief executive officer Timoci Naleba thanked the company for the assistance.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63020.6112
JPY 56.665853.6658
GBP 0.38100.3730
EUR 0.43400.4220
AUD 0.64350.6185
NZD 0.68280.6498
USD 0.49680.4798

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ex-minister silent on claims against MP
  2. 253-day delay
  3. Pay rise bid fails
  4. Once was blind
  5. Hughes predicts Fiji's rise
  6. Gavoka outlines party plans
  7. Budget passed
  8. Fire destroys home, family pleads for help
  9. Kasala ban pays off
  10. Lands' arrears unit content with allocated funds

Top Stories this Week

  1. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)
  2. Nurse under investigation for nude photos Saturday (08 Jul)
  3. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  4. Roadblock Wednesday (12 Jul)
  5. Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka Monday (10 Jul)
  6. Men free beached shark ray Sunday (09 Jul)
  7. RKS crushes Davuilevu's dream Sunday (09 Jul)
  8. A-G to stand by PM Tuesday (11 Jul)
  9. Win for dad Sunday (09 Jul)
  10. Nawaikula refutes PM's land claim Monday (10 Jul)