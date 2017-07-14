Fiji Time: 2:46 PM on Friday 14 July

Fit referees good for the game: Vonolagi

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Friday, July 14, 2017

Update: 2:33PM PHYSICALLY fit referees make efficient and accurate officials in turn is good for the game.

Former Labasa and current Rewa assistant coach Tagi Vonolagi made this statement during an interview with this newspaper.

"Fit officials mean they can keep up with the pace of the games and at the same time make accurate and efficient decisions," Vonolagi said.

He said there had been notable changes in the officials' outfit or make-up.

"Now we can see more younger referees who are physically fit. This is good for the game. It shows development, growth and more on trust."

He commended the Fiji Football Referees Association for recruiting and trusting young officials to oversee big matches.








