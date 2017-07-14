Vanua Challenge: Rewa-Navosa battles in final

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:52AM THE Rewa and Navosa final in the Vodafone Vanua Challenge at the ANZ Stadium has a lot at stake.

When it kicks off at 5pm, the oval ball game will strengthen the traditional tie between Rewa and Navosa.

And both camps have prepared well.

Fiji Rugby Union CEO John O'Connor expects a tough battle today.

"While both teams have qualified to compete in the Skipper Cup Premiership, they battle to win the $10,000 first prize and also the right to defend the HFC Bank Bainimarama Shield," O'Connor said.

Navosa has been unbeaten for the season and they are also the defending champion.

"It is a battle of two vanuas and we urge supporters to come out and support their teams."

The U20 final between Nasinu and Ba will start at 3pm.