Labasa ready for Battle of the Giants

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Friday, July 14, 2017

Update: 11:45AM LABASA is now filled with fans and their flags ready to cheer on their respective districts competing in the 2017 INKK Battle of the Giants tournament.

Cars tooting their horns with mini flags flying from its sides.

People were hurrying to buy the famous Labasa food parcels from the market.

As the friendly northerners would say, "If you have not eaten the parcels, you have not been to Labasa."

Great food, good people, Bula smiles everywhere, Labasa is the place to be right now.

The Battle of the Giants is here and the people are ready.








