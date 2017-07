/ Front page / News

Update: 11:36AM THE body of a 66-year-old farmer was found floating in a river near Raiwaqa Village along Kavanagasau Road, Sigatoka yesterday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Ana Naisoro said the victim was last seen leaving home to dive for eels in the same river.

Ms Naisoro said the man's body was conveyed to the Sigatoka Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A post mortem examination will be conducted to ascertain cause of death.