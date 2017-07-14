Award for university

/ Front page / News

THE University of Fiji was awarded third place for best paper award at the World Symposium on Climate Change Impacts and Adaptation Strategies to Costal Communities in Apia, Samoa last Wednesday.

A statement from the university stated its science team presented a paper titled "At the Frontline of Climate Change: Adaptation, Limitations and Way Forward for the South Pacific Island States" at the symposium.

The team highlighted that the Pacific was highly vulnerable to the adverse impacts of climate change because of their high dependence on natural resources and limited access to funding and latest technology.

The symposium was organised by the Research and Transfer Centre "Applications of Life Sciences" of the Hamburg University of Applied Sciences (Germany), the International Climate Change Information Programme (ICCIP) and ADRA Samoa.