Renewed hope

+ Enlarge this image Tevita Vakalalabure treats a patient with warm water bath in Viani Village, Cakaudrove. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

BEDRIDDEN for three years with no hope of returning to her teaching career, Alanieta Kavida has buried that hopeless ness.

She can now walk again and days of slurring words whenever are over.

The 56-year-old, home economics teacher of Fulton College is part of the God's Healthy Living program held in Viani Village, Cakaudrove.

"I just can't believe this," she said.

"I thought, I would never walk again, but I am walking again and I thank God for using Tevita Vakalalabure to bring this program to us.

"I was at home in Suva one evening about three years ago when the stroke hit me and I was just so down.

"I thought I'd never walk again."

Being a home economics teacher, Mrs Kavida thought she was dealing with the best healthy food.

"But after, I got the stroke and now that I am in this program, I realise how very unhealthy processed foods are," she said.

"I have been in Viani for two months now. After all my treatment, I am getting better each day and speak much better too."

Her diet has completely changed from eating processed and oily cooked food to fresh fruits, nuts and boiled vegetables only.

Another patient Marisilina Diula, 44, who lives in Viani has been partially deaf all her life.

"When I was four months old, my big sister carried me and took me outside of our house in Lami and while crossing the compound, she slipped and I fell on the ground," she said.

"I was unconscious for two hours, but my mum kept holding me tightly on to her wet clothes and then I became conscious again.

"But since that day, I could not hear properly and in school it was the same, so I didn't have an easy time."

Today though, the situation has changed. Mrs Diula has a better hearing ability.

"When I was growing up and could not hear properly, I relied on church members on what to do during church services," she said.

"When they stand up in church I stand up, when they sing I sing and when they walk outside after church then I do that too.

"But now all that has gone and I can even hear when people gossip about me."