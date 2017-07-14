Cemetery scrutiny

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management Inia Seruiratu outside Parliament on Wednesday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

THE Government says it is working to address space issues faced at the Enamanu Cemetery in Nadi.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development Inia Seruiratu made the comments as Parliament sat as the Committee of Supply to go through allocations to each ministry under the different budget heads.

Mr Seruiratu made the clarification on a motion to increase by $25,000 the $5500 allocated for the Upkeep of Burial Grounds under Head 18 in the 2017-2018 National Budget.

The motion, which was defeated, was moved by Social Democratic Liberal Party MP Viliame Gavoka who said he knew of cases where people chose to bury their loved ones in Lautoka instead of Nadi because of the Enamanu cemetery's condition.

Mr Gavoka said generally people needed to look after graves and cemeteries better because this was a reflection of the country to tourists.

He said improving cemetery conditions in urban areas could be a springboard to improving attitudes to burial grounds in villages.

"Traditionally we have beliefs that you do not clear the pathways to cemeteries. We normally only clean them during Christmas, but this should change as well," Mr Gavoka said.

He said he understood it was not only an issue of cemetery upkeep, but of burial space as well.

Mr Seruiratu said the Commissioner Western reported the space issues and the DO Nadi was working on it.

He said they would consult Ministry of Lands and TLTB on the issue and there were funds allocated for this under the ministry's preparatory projects.