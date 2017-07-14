Fiji Time: 2:47 PM on Friday 14 July

Festival sets focus on climate change

Repeka Nasiko
Friday, July 14, 2017

THIS year's Sugar Festival will raise funds for medical assistance and it will support climate change awareness.

Organising committee president Pusp Raj said members agreed to adopt the theme that festivals in other parts of the country had been advocating.

"Climate change is an important topic of discussion right now in the country and around the world and we wanted to raise awareness on it during the festival," he said.

"Our contestants will support and raise awareness on climate change because of the impact it has on the country."

The theme of the festival is Our Earth. Our Responsibility. Our Future.

Mr Raj said the committee held fortnightly meetings to prepare for the festival.

"Even though it's going to be in September, we are already getting requests for stalls.

"The response that we are getting is quite surprising and we are very happy with the people and businesses who approached us asking for available stalls."

He said a large number of young women had shown interest in becoming contestants.

"We are going through the applications and so far we have some very good applicants.

"Our intention is not to have more than 10 contestants this year."

The festival will begin on September 16.








