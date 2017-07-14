Angels out on relief mission

/ Front page / News

FIJIANS living in Ba, Tavua and Savusavu will soon receive humanitarian assistance through a US and Fiji humanitarian assistance training and relief program called Pacific Angel 2017 (PACANGEL 17).

The program will feature US and Fijian military service members with the help of representatives from NGOs working together to provide assistance to Fijians living in the areas that will be visited by the team.

The PACANGEL 17 program offers free health screening which includes general health check-up, dental, optometry, paediatrics and engineering programs, as well as various subject-matter expert exchanges.

A statement by the Embassy of the US read the PACANGEL 17 team would visit two locations in Tavua and Savusavu.

The team will be in Tagitagi Sangam Primary School for six days from next week Monday until Saturday, and another team will be at Naweni District School in Savusavu on Friday and Saturday next week.

Fijians living in Ba and Tavua can meet the PACANGEL 17 team in Tavua while those in Savusavu can do so by travelling to Naweni District School.

"Now entering its 10th year, PACANGEL 17 ensures that the region's militaries are prepared to work together to address humanitarian crises.

Since 2007, PACANGEL engagements have impacted the lives of tens of thousands of people through providing health services," the embassy said.

"In addition to Fiji, the PACANGEL 17 will also take place in Philippines, Vietnam and Nepal."