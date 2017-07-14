Fiji Time: 2:46 PM on Friday 14 July

School showcases work

Alisi Vucago
Friday, July 14, 2017

THE Marcellin Champagnat Institute in Vatuwaqa, Suva opened its doors to the general public yesterday, showcasing the students handiwork and craftsmanship which they have created in the past six months.

A teacher at the institute, Brother Kees Van der Weert said the event was imperative because it allowed students to showcase and sell some of their work.

"From woodwork, engineering, gardening skills, all the students have made from those classes, they have put on sale as these basic programs allow them to build up their own livelihoods," he said.

"It's a four-year program here and in some cases, we are picking up those who have never been to school.

"So we try to give them a basic literacy and numeracy program and promote their self-esteem so they get into another vocational for another two years."

Brother Van der Weert said it was a privilege teaching the students because they were very talented and creative in the fields of engineering, woodwork, agriculture, catering and tailoring, and other skills.

Items on sale included dining tables, playing boards, cooking and eating utensils, lampshades, flower pots and a variety of other items.

