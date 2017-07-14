Farmers to process food

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Joan Young of the Ministry of Agriculture shares ideas at the workshop. Picture: ATU RASEA

THE Agriculture Ministry has initiated ways to ensure that farmers are able to process their production to ensure that the shelf life of food is extended.

The Ministry of Agriculture and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) of the United Nations facilitated a workshop for farmers yesterday at the Tanoa Plaza Hotel in Suva to empower rural communities to process and market local food.

FAO nutrition and food systems officer Joseph Nyemah said the initiative was going to be a two-year program intended to reduce post-harvest losses.

"There are some crops that are harvested on a seasonal basis and at a short period of time we have surpluses, so what we want to do is to increase the shelf life of certain produce," he said.

"By doing that, the idea would be to process food that can create income opportunities for rural women and also food that can contribute to the nutritional status of communities.

"So there is the economic aspect, there is also the sociocultural nutritional component for crops that can be selected."

Mr Nyemah said five crops would be selected with the help of the Koronivia research centre, and these crops would be transferred to rural communities for training of farmers.

"There are opportunities for rural women to learn new skills and opportunities for value addition to crops they produce in their communities," he said.

Agriculture Ministry permanent secretary Jitendra Singh said through the program, they would train and support the upgrading of food processing facilities in rural areas and hopefully farmers would have access to more sustainable forms of livelihood.

"So the food is processed through the different methodologies available for food processing and when it is done in a safe and hygiene manner, in proper warehouses, it extends the shelf life of the food and improves the safety of food. By doing more value adding, it actually gives farmers more income because there is more unitary price for the food," he said.