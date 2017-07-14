WAF works on water disruptions

/ Front page / News

SEVERAL communities in Nadi will experience water supply disruptions until Monday next week.

Water Authority of Fiji CEO Opetaia Ravai said the Nagado Water Treatment Plant's filtration system was damaged and was causing the low water supply.

"The damage has affected the water flow resulting in a major reduction in production capacity," he said.

Areas affected include the general Votualevu area from Tadra Rd, ATS, Savunawai right up to CAAF Compound, the Holika areas, Nadele from Thompson Rd up to the Sleeping Giants, Lolobalavu areas and along Nadi Back Rd, Solovi areas, Nasau from SSS Hotel right up to Mulomulo Village and Nagado areas such as Malolo, Navo, Tunalia, Nacovi, Sonaisali, Malamala, Nawaicoba, Yako, Nabila, Fiji Marriot Momi Bay Resort, and Uciwai.

"We are therefore kindly advising all our Nadi customers residing in these areas to please store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during this disruption period," said Mr Ravai.

"To ensure an adequate supply we are operating 20 water carting trucks to the affected areas."

Mr Ravai said by Monday water production was expected to recover once repairs were completed.

"WAF plans to boost treatment capacity and water supply controlled by a fully automated supervisory control and data acquisition system (SCADA) project to protect against future filtration disruptions.

"WAF is totally committed to resolving the water supply issues that the people in the Western Division are currently facing."

He apologised to residents for any inconvenience caused.