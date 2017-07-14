Fiji Time: 2:46 PM on Friday 14 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

WAF works on water disruptions

Repeka Nasiko
Friday, July 14, 2017

SEVERAL communities in Nadi will experience water supply disruptions until Monday next week.

Water Authority of Fiji CEO Opetaia Ravai said the Nagado Water Treatment Plant's filtration system was damaged and was causing the low water supply.

"The damage has affected the water flow resulting in a major reduction in production capacity," he said.

Areas affected include the general Votualevu area from Tadra Rd, ATS, Savunawai right up to CAAF Compound, the Holika areas, Nadele from Thompson Rd up to the Sleeping Giants, Lolobalavu areas and along Nadi Back Rd, Solovi areas, Nasau from SSS Hotel right up to Mulomulo Village and Nagado areas such as Malolo, Navo, Tunalia, Nacovi, Sonaisali, Malamala, Nawaicoba, Yako, Nabila, Fiji Marriot Momi Bay Resort, and Uciwai.

"We are therefore kindly advising all our Nadi customers residing in these areas to please store and use water wisely for their immediate needs during this disruption period," said Mr Ravai.

"To ensure an adequate supply we are operating 20 water carting trucks to the affected areas."

Mr Ravai said by Monday water production was expected to recover once repairs were completed.

"WAF plans to boost treatment capacity and water supply controlled by a fully automated supervisory control and data acquisition system (SCADA) project to protect against future filtration disruptions.

"WAF is totally committed to resolving the water supply issues that the people in the Western Division are currently facing."

He apologised to residents for any inconvenience caused.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63020.6112
JPY 56.665853.6658
GBP 0.38100.3730
EUR 0.43400.4220
AUD 0.64350.6185
NZD 0.68280.6498
USD 0.49680.4798

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ex-minister silent on claims against MP
  2. 253-day delay
  3. Pay rise bid fails
  4. Once was blind
  5. Hughes predicts Fiji's rise
  6. Gavoka outlines party plans
  7. Budget passed
  8. Fire destroys home, family pleads for help
  9. Kasala ban pays off
  10. Lands' arrears unit content with allocated funds

Top Stories this Week

  1. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)
  2. Nurse under investigation for nude photos Saturday (08 Jul)
  3. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  4. Roadblock Wednesday (12 Jul)
  5. Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka Monday (10 Jul)
  6. Men free beached shark ray Sunday (09 Jul)
  7. RKS crushes Davuilevu's dream Sunday (09 Jul)
  8. A-G to stand by PM Tuesday (11 Jul)
  9. Win for dad Sunday (09 Jul)
  10. Nawaikula refutes PM's land claim Monday (10 Jul)