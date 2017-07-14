Fiji Time: 2:47 PM on Friday 14 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

WHO specialists investigate bacteria outbreak

Litia Cava
Friday, July 14, 2017

WHILE the common source of the bacteria outbreak at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva has not been found, the hospital has increased surveillance to support early response to new cases of infection, says Ministry of Health and Medical Services permanent secretary Philip Davies.

Mr Davies said enhanced screening and infection precautions of all admissions to the hospital and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the hospital were continuing.

He said a team of health specialists from the World Health Organization (WHO) was in Fiji to investigate and identify the source of bacteria outbreak at the hospital.

"Based upon their findings, this team will be providing recommendations for ensuring that the hospital's current processes are appropriate, and adequate systems are in place to ensure the delivery of quality clinical care and patient safety," he said.

The ministry had earlier confirmed six babies died during the first bacteria outbreak in February this year and also last month.

The Acinetobacter baumannii outbreak occurred within the NICU at CWMH between December last year and March this year.

According to the ministry, this bacterium was commonly found in hospital settings and hospital patients around the world.

While the bacterium poses very little risk to healthy people, it can be a significant health risk to those with compromised immune systems.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63020.6112
JPY 56.665853.6658
GBP 0.38100.3730
EUR 0.43400.4220
AUD 0.64350.6185
NZD 0.68280.6498
USD 0.49680.4798

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ex-minister silent on claims against MP
  2. 253-day delay
  3. Pay rise bid fails
  4. Once was blind
  5. Hughes predicts Fiji's rise
  6. Gavoka outlines party plans
  7. Budget passed
  8. Fire destroys home, family pleads for help
  9. Kasala ban pays off
  10. Lands' arrears unit content with allocated funds

Top Stories this Week

  1. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)
  2. Nurse under investigation for nude photos Saturday (08 Jul)
  3. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  4. Roadblock Wednesday (12 Jul)
  5. Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka Monday (10 Jul)
  6. Men free beached shark ray Sunday (09 Jul)
  7. RKS crushes Davuilevu's dream Sunday (09 Jul)
  8. A-G to stand by PM Tuesday (11 Jul)
  9. Win for dad Sunday (09 Jul)
  10. Nawaikula refutes PM's land claim Monday (10 Jul)