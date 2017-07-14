WHO specialists investigate bacteria outbreak

/ Front page / News

WHILE the common source of the bacteria outbreak at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital in Suva has not been found, the hospital has increased surveillance to support early response to new cases of infection, says Ministry of Health and Medical Services permanent secretary Philip Davies.

Mr Davies said enhanced screening and infection precautions of all admissions to the hospital and the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at the hospital were continuing.

He said a team of health specialists from the World Health Organization (WHO) was in Fiji to investigate and identify the source of bacteria outbreak at the hospital.

"Based upon their findings, this team will be providing recommendations for ensuring that the hospital's current processes are appropriate, and adequate systems are in place to ensure the delivery of quality clinical care and patient safety," he said.

The ministry had earlier confirmed six babies died during the first bacteria outbreak in February this year and also last month.

The Acinetobacter baumannii outbreak occurred within the NICU at CWMH between December last year and March this year.

According to the ministry, this bacterium was commonly found in hospital settings and hospital patients around the world.

While the bacterium poses very little risk to healthy people, it can be a significant health risk to those with compromised immune systems.