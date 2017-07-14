Fiji Time: 2:46 PM on Friday 14 July

Students face inquiry

Litia Cava
Friday, July 14, 2017

TEN students boarding at a school on Kadavu were being questioned by police yesterday for their alleged involvement in a series of sexual assault cases.

Chief of Intelligence and Investigations, Assistant Commissioner of Police Biu Matavou confirmed this yesterday, adding the students were taken into custody on Wednesday afternoon.

"We continue to question them and details on the case cannot be released as yet as we conduct our investigations," he said.

He said the matter was reported to police by parents, adding the alleged incidents occurred on different occasions.








