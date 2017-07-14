Fiji Time: 2:46 PM on Friday 14 July

Free health screening

Litia Cava
Friday, July 14, 2017

A TEAM of medical doctors from India will perform free health screening for people living with disabilities in Fiji.

The team will conduct screening specifically for orthopedic and orthalmology around the country.

Orthopedics is the medical specialty that focuses on injuries and diseases of the body's musculoskeletal system, while orthalmology refers to the physiology and disease of the eyeball and orbit.

Sahyadri Specialty Pacific Hospital Ltd (SSPHL) Fiji director Professor Manu Munibhargav said the team was planning to screen patients to find out what type of disability they had.

He said if the disability was treatable, the team would treat the patients.

This was made possible through a joint venture with the Ministry of Women, Ministry of Health, Ministry of Local Government, Government of India, India Council for Cultural Relations, High Commission of India and SSPHL.

The screening will begin on July 27.








