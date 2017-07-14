Fiji Time: 2:46 PM on Friday 14 July

$8m zone

Felix Chaudhary
Friday, July 14, 2017

GOVERNMENT has allocated $8 million to establish an in-service manufacturing and services zone in Wairabetia, Lautoka.

While speaking on the 2017-2018 Appropriation Bill in Parliament on Monday, Industry, Trade, Tourism and Lands Minister Faiyaz Koya said the Wairabetia Economic Zone would feature a number of attractive facilities and increase employment opportunities.

"The project will benefit our strong manufacturing base and, of course, a world-class ICT (Information and communications technology) connectivity in growing a young, talented workforce," he said.

"There are also prospects for developing shopping infrastructure and marine development on that particular site."

Mr Koya told Parliament the establishment of a Building and Construction Approvals Committee, as revealed in the 2017-2018 Budget address by Attorney-General and Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, would ease future investments in the country.

"The Building and Construction Approvals Committee will be established that will provide a single window for building permanent applications for the construction of commercial and industrial buildings.

"This process will not bypass a set of rules and regulations for the construction of buildings such as approvals for fire safety, occupational health and safety, to name a few, but will be an inclusive process that ensures that in the future potential bottlenecks are resolved before they arise," he said.








