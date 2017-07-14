Fire destroys home, family pleads for help

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Shivani Kumar (right) with her son Arnav Kumar and daughter Shruthi Kumar, rummage through the charred remains of their home in Saru, Lautoka. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

A FAMILY at Saru, Lautoka, is pleading for help after their four-bedroom home was destroyed in a fire earlier this week.

Homeowner Shivani Kumar, 30, husband Asish Kumar, 31, and their two children were attending a prayer meeting on Tuesday night when they were alerted by neighbours of the blaze.

"We couldn't do anything when we came back home," said Mrs Kumar.

"All we had were the clothes that we were wearing and our mobile phones.

"We tried to save some things, but the fire was spreading too fast."

Mrs Kumar said no one was at home and they were still trying to find out how the fire started.

Her father, Mahendra Singh, was emotional over the loss.

"The house was new. They only lived here for one and half years," he said.

"We spent a lot of money building the house and now it's all gone.

"All of my grandchildren's school books and uniforms were in the house. They have nothing left."

Mr Singh pleaded for help from Government and from members of the public.

"Right now we don't have anywhere else to turn to. My daughter's husband is a van driver and his income is not enough to help them rebuild their home."

According to the National Fire Authority, the house fire was reported at 7.13pm and when two fire trucks responded to the blaze 10 minutes later, the iron and corrugated house was engulfed in flames.

Investigations by NFA continue to determine the cause of the fire.