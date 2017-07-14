Fiji Time: 2:46 PM on Friday 14 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Students put culinary skills to test in schools' chef challenge

Felix Chaudhary
Friday, July 14, 2017

ABOUT 180 students from 16 secondary schools will pit their culinary skills against each other in the Schools' Chef Challenge 2017 at the Outrigger Fiji Beach Resort and Spa in Sigatoka today.

The Korotogo property has been supporting the event since its inception in 2012 and executive chef and challenge founder Salesh Naidu said he was amazed at the response from schools and the level of creativity and skill sets displayed by the students.

"In 2012, I worked with only one school — Sigatoka Andhra Sangam College — and organised this competition," he said.

"The following year, we ended up with eight schools from the Nadroga-Navosa province.

"Last year we got 15 schools, including four from Nadi and two from Lautoka.

"The competition has got so big in 2017 that we have participation from all high schools in Nadroga-Navosa and some from Nadi, Lautoka and Ba and possibly schools from the Southern Division joining us this year."

Mr Naidu said apart from identifying potential talent for the tourism industry, the challenge was about developing a taste for different foods and to encourage healthy cooking and eating habits.

He said the Schools' Chef Challenge 2017 was an Outrigger kitchen team community project. Students participating in the two-day event are from Years 9 to 13.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63020.6112
JPY 56.665853.6658
GBP 0.38100.3730
EUR 0.43400.4220
AUD 0.64350.6185
NZD 0.68280.6498
USD 0.49680.4798

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ex-minister silent on claims against MP
  2. 253-day delay
  3. Pay rise bid fails
  4. Once was blind
  5. Hughes predicts Fiji's rise
  6. Gavoka outlines party plans
  7. Budget passed
  8. Fire destroys home, family pleads for help
  9. Kasala ban pays off
  10. Lands' arrears unit content with allocated funds

Top Stories this Week

  1. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)
  2. Nurse under investigation for nude photos Saturday (08 Jul)
  3. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  4. Roadblock Wednesday (12 Jul)
  5. Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka Monday (10 Jul)
  6. Men free beached shark ray Sunday (09 Jul)
  7. RKS crushes Davuilevu's dream Sunday (09 Jul)
  8. A-G to stand by PM Tuesday (11 Jul)
  9. Win for dad Sunday (09 Jul)
  10. Nawaikula refutes PM's land claim Monday (10 Jul)