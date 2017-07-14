Kasala ban pays off

/ Front page / News

THE ban imposed on fishermen not to catch kasala fish or camouflage grouper within Macuata's Qoliqoli Cokovata boundary has been a success.

Macuata paramount chief and chairman of the qoliqoli cokovata management committeeRatu Wiliame Katonivere thanked fishermen for observing the ban.

"It started early this year in January and the ban is part of the condition outlined in the fishing licenses. Everyone knows about it and have not touched the kasala fish," he said.

"It's a positive move because our villagers noticed a decrease in kasala over the past years. Whenever our elders go fishing they would see less kasala in their catch compared with other species so we introduced the ban.

"So far it has been successful. We also have a good relationship with our fishermen who have observed the ban."

The ban was facilitated by World Wide-Pacific.

The fishermen, who are licensed to fish in the districts of Mali, Macuata, Sasa and Dreketi, are included in this ban.

Ratu Wiliame said those caught with kasala would have their licences cancelled permanently.

WWF-Pacific officer Laitia Tamata earlier said the decision was based on results of a survey carried out in 2014 and 2015.

"The survey showed that spawning of kasala rated 11 per cent which is well below the standard of 30 per cent and this is why the committee reps have decided to ban kasala," he said.