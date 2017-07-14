Once was blind

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Esala Boutani, 63, makes his way to the treatment camp at Viani Village. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

ESALA Boutani claimed he lost his eye sight last year because of his diabetic condition and was told his only hope of restoring it was through a costly surgery.

With financial constraints, this was not possible and visits made to international visiting eye surgery teams on Taveuni and Natuvu also proved futile.

So for the past year, he claimed he was blind and depended on his wife and children.

But this week, after being treated at Viani Village in Cakaudrove at the 'God's Healthy Living' program that promotes healthy lifestyle, Mr Boutani claimed his sight was restored. He walked through the village lawn on Wednesday morning without any assistance from his wife, who is also undergoing the same program.

"I could not afford that surgery because I had to pay between $A13,000 and $15,000 so I knew this would be the end of my ability to see again," he claimed.

"I had visited hospitals, private eye clinics and international eye surgeons, but they all told me that nothing could be done. Today I can see figures, I see people sitting in front of me and I can even see my wife's beautiful face, although my sight is still a bit blurry.

"It's much better now as I could not see anything at all for the past year," he claimed

Tirisa Savou, another villager who weighed 160kilograms and lived indoors for the past four years because of difficulty walking, also claimed positive changes.

"I now weigh 110kg. I can't believe it because for the past four years I could not walk properly so I stayed home and never came out of my house," she said.

Attempts to get comments from the Health Ministry yesterday proved futile.

"Sundays was spent at home and only my family went to church because everytime I walked, I get breathless and could not carry my weight.

"But after going on a different diet and cleaning my digestive system by drinking saltwater and other medicine given, I feel so much better and can walk around the village now."