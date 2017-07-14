Support for mental health

/ Front page / News

THE Fiji Alliance for Mental Health plans to setup workshops in rural communities to help members of the public identify the early signs of mental illnesses.

This will be done through the Valuing Voices Program, implemented by the British Council and funded by the EU.

FAMH committee member Marisia Koroitanoa said the workshops in rural communities would not only educate members to recognise the early signs of mental illnesses, but also educate them on the necessary steps of early intervention of mental health disorders and ways in which those with mental disorders could be supported.

"The Valuing Voices project focuses on amplifying voices of marginalised groups such that their voices become more visible," Mrs Koroitanoa said.

"We have come across many testimonies of marginalised groups feeling disfranchised and the opportunity to continue our work in rural communities through this grant is a blessing to the organisation," Mrs Koroitanoa said.

The organisation will work closely with the Soqosoqo Vakamarama iTaukei to carry out these workshops in identified communities.

FAMH representative Thelma Nabukavou said it was important to create safe spaces for women and anyone needing help.

"We want to create a space for women to share their personal stories and share them with practical and appropriate ways in which support can be provided to them because we feel that it is the voices of these rural villagers that are not heard," Mrs Nabukavou said

The FAMH team is expected to visit communities in Bua, Ra and Namosi in a few months time to conduct these workshops.