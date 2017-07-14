$18m Fiji Airways allocation 'sinful'

/ Front page / News

OPPOSITION MP Viliame Gavoka yesterday told Parliament that for Government to allocate $18 million to Fiji Airways for marketing support was "sinful".

Moving a motion for the allocation to be removed from the 2017-2018 National Budget, Mr Gavoka said the allocation was useless for a company that was the most profitable in the country.

"It's almost sinful to provide $18m to one of the most profitable companies in the country. The airline made $84m in profit," Mr Gavoka said.

NFP leader Professor Biman Prasad supported the motion, saying the airline was being mollycoddled with public funds.

Prof Prasad said he would have supported the allocation if it was for staff bonuses.

He said allocating so much money to a company that did not give annual reports to Parliament was not right.

"Why should we subsidise money to a company that is making huge profits," Prof Prasad questioned.

Disagreeing with the motion, Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said the Government wanted to get bigger market shares.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the marketing grant went towards the marketing of the route of the airline.

He said the Opposition should be supportive of the national carrier.

Another motion by Prof Prasad for the Government to remove $9m from the budget as cost of consultancy services was defeated.

Prof Prasad argued that the Government should be transparent in providing details for such allocations.

"It is important for us to understand what might be involved in this allocation. It is not prudent financial management."

In response, Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said Government needed to have consultants and the fee was for consultants such as an investment adviser.