Ex-minister silent on claims against MP

FORMER education minister Dr Mahendra Reddy has declined to comment on an investigation his ministry carried out in 2015 allegedly on one of its staff members who is now a government member of Parliament.

According to the investigation report sighted by this newspaper, the investigation was in relation to alleged abuse of office by the MP who was employed by the ministry in the Western Division at the time.

According to the report, the alleged offences committed by the MP were:

* allegedly falsifying an official document to try and claim for school money for school visits that were never made;

* allegedly abusing authority by asking certain staff members to sign documents and claim for money for school visits that were never made; and,

* abusing authority to influence a volunteer to make claims to obtain money through the initial claim for school visits that were not made.

Yesterday, when the MP was questioned by this newspaper outside Parliament on the investigation report, the MP replied it was just allegations.