Fiji Time: 2:46 PM on Friday 14 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Ex-minister silent on claims against MP

Nasik Swami
Friday, July 14, 2017

FORMER education minister Dr Mahendra Reddy has declined to comment on an investigation his ministry carried out in 2015 allegedly on one of its staff members who is now a government member of Parliament.

According to the investigation report sighted by this newspaper, the investigation was in relation to alleged abuse of office by the MP who was employed by the ministry in the Western Division at the time.

According to the report, the alleged offences committed by the MP were:

* allegedly falsifying an official document to try and claim for school money for school visits that were never made;

* allegedly abusing authority by asking certain staff members to sign documents and claim for money for school visits that were never made; and,

* abusing authority to influence a volunteer to make claims to obtain money through the initial claim for school visits that were not made.

Yesterday, when the MP was questioned by this newspaper outside Parliament on the investigation report, the MP replied it was just allegations.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63020.6112
JPY 56.665853.6658
GBP 0.38100.3730
EUR 0.43400.4220
AUD 0.64350.6185
NZD 0.68280.6498
USD 0.49680.4798

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ex-minister silent on claims against MP
  2. 253-day delay
  3. Pay rise bid fails
  4. Once was blind
  5. Hughes predicts Fiji's rise
  6. Gavoka outlines party plans
  7. Budget passed
  8. Fire destroys home, family pleads for help
  9. Kasala ban pays off
  10. Lands' arrears unit content with allocated funds

Top Stories this Week

  1. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)
  2. Nurse under investigation for nude photos Saturday (08 Jul)
  3. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  4. Roadblock Wednesday (12 Jul)
  5. Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka Monday (10 Jul)
  6. Men free beached shark ray Sunday (09 Jul)
  7. RKS crushes Davuilevu's dream Sunday (09 Jul)
  8. A-G to stand by PM Tuesday (11 Jul)
  9. Win for dad Sunday (09 Jul)
  10. Nawaikula refutes PM's land claim Monday (10 Jul)