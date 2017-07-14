Budget passed

/ Front page / News

AFTER intense debate, scrutiny and long sitting hours for four days, Parliament passed the Government's $4.35 billion 2017-2018 National Budget.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum moved the motion for a third reading of the 2017-2018 Appropriation Bill to be read a third time and passed.

The 2017-2018 National Budget, which outlines State spending and revenue for the new financial year, was passed by 32 votes while 14 MPs voted against and four did not vote.

Speaker Dr Jiko Luveni congratulated the MPs for their contribution to the important parliamentary process of passing the budget.

"Parliament has now passed the 2017-2018 National Budget and I congratulate all honourable members for their contribution to this significant and integral process," Dr Luveni said.

Last night Mr Sayed-Khaiyum said the budget was a matter of building blocks. He said the budget was several years of work and could not be done overnight.

"A lot of the announcements we made in the budget are things we planned two, three years ago and the right time came along for them to be implemented."

He thanked the Prime Minister for his strong and decisive leadership.