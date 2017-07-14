Fiji Time: 2:46 PM on Friday 14 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Gavoka outlines party plans

Nasik Swami
Friday, July 14, 2017

THE Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) will do anything it can to renew land leases of sugarcane farmers, says MP Viliame Gavoka.

Mr Gavoka made the statement in Parliament during debate on the 2017-2018 National Budget.

Speaking on the need for new farmers to venture into sugarcane farming, Mr Gavoka moved a motion for the allocation of $2 million to assist new farmers be increased by another $2m.

"We need to get more number of young people into sugarcane farming," he said.

Mr Gavoka said a lot of farm land was left idle in the country.

Supporting Mr Gavoka's motion, National Federation Party (NFP) leader Professor Biman Prasad said the allocation of $2m was insufficient to assist new farmers.

Mr Prasad said the Government should give a clear signal to those farmers who have moved out from sugarcane farming.

NFP MP Parmod Chand also moved a motion to increase the allocation of $1m for sugarcane farm mechanisation to $3m.

Mr Chand said $1m was not enough.

He said the cost of cane harvesters were about $350,000.

Economy Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum said the Fiji Sugar Corporation would purchase cane harvesters for the farmers as well.

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum also outlined that the FSC was also buying 300 trucks as part of the mechanisation process.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63020.6112
JPY 56.665853.6658
GBP 0.38100.3730
EUR 0.43400.4220
AUD 0.64350.6185
NZD 0.68280.6498
USD 0.49680.4798

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 14th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Ex-minister silent on claims against MP
  2. 253-day delay
  3. Pay rise bid fails
  4. Once was blind
  5. Hughes predicts Fiji's rise
  6. Gavoka outlines party plans
  7. Budget passed
  8. Fire destroys home, family pleads for help
  9. Kasala ban pays off
  10. Lands' arrears unit content with allocated funds

Top Stories this Week

  1. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)
  2. Nurse under investigation for nude photos Saturday (08 Jul)
  3. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  4. Roadblock Wednesday (12 Jul)
  5. Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka Monday (10 Jul)
  6. Men free beached shark ray Sunday (09 Jul)
  7. RKS crushes Davuilevu's dream Sunday (09 Jul)
  8. A-G to stand by PM Tuesday (11 Jul)
  9. Win for dad Sunday (09 Jul)
  10. Nawaikula refutes PM's land claim Monday (10 Jul)