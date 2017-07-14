Fiji Time: 2:46 PM on Friday 14 July

Pay rise bid fails

Aqela Susu
Friday, July 14, 2017

A MOTION by the Opposition to increase the emoluments for surveyors to attract more people into the profession was defeated in Parliament yesterday.

While moving the motion, Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) MP Jiosefa Dulakiverata said the increase would allow the line ministry to recruit more surveyors.

He claimed most experienced surveyors with Government were forced to retire at 55 years of age and have gone into private practice.

"The salary of these technical people has been neglected over the years. People never really see the importance of this profession," Mr Dulakiverata said.

National Federation Party MP Parmod Chand also told Parliament yesterday that the shortage of surveyors in the Northern Division held back a lot of economical progress within the division.

He claimed that Government surveyors usually conducted private jobs after hours because of their pay.

In his response, Economy Minister and Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed- Khaiyum recognised the shortage of surveyors in the country.

He said this was the situation from more than a decade ago.

Mr Sayed- Khaiyum said this was why they had placed a lot of priority on awarding more science scholarships.

"This is the kind of preposterous comments that comes from the other side," he said.

"All civil servants got a pay rise. As we announced in the civil service reform, the people who are performing technical jobs in fact have been recognised for that and particularly the shortage of skills so they have got a higher increase than those who are actually not that specialised."

Mr Sayed-Khaiyum refuted claims by Mr Chand, saying that apart from pay rises there were provisions of overtime.

He added that in circumstances where there were no surveyors, it should be outsourced.








