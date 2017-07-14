Lands' arrears unit content with allocated funds

/ Front page / News

INCREASING the budget allocation for the Lands Department's Lease Arrears Taskforce does not mean they will recover the lease arrears faster.

Lands Minister Faiyaz Koya made this comment while responding to a motion raised by the Opposition yesterday.

Moving the motion during the sitting of the Committee of Supply in Parliament, Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) MP Niko Nawaikula said the department's lease arrears currently stood at $26 million.

In supporting the motion, SODELPA MP Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu said this had been a long outstanding problem.

"It is an added burden now to try and recover what tenants should have been paying all along," Ratu Naiqama said.

Mr Koya said the $200,000 allocation to the taskforce in the 2017/2018 National Budget was sufficient for them to carry out their work.

"Giving the taskforce more money doesn't mean we will collect it faster," he said.

"There is a provision to cater for all the activities involved in the collection within the amount that has been given.

"What may not be realised is that if we did think that we required more money to get these collections done, we would have asked for it. But we didn't. We asked for that much and we are sufficient to carry it out."