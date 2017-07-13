North markets expect big day

/ Front page / News

Update: 5:23PM LABASA Market vendors gearing up to what they say will be a busy day for business in tomorrow�s 2017 INKK Mobile Battle of the Giant tournament (BOG).

58-year-old Prama Nand said they are expecting good sales and are also looking forward to watching their home team play.

The Labasa man have been selling produce at the market for over 22-years and it was always a special occasion for him to watch and cheer for Labasa at home.

"I am very excited and I can�t wait to watch my team play. It would be nice to see Labasa win here on home soil," Nand said.