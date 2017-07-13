Fiji Time: 9:34 PM on Thursday 13 July

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

North markets expect big day

PENI KOMAISAVAI
Thursday, July 13, 2017

Update: 5:23PM LABASA Market vendors gearing up to what they say will be a busy day for business in tomorrow�s 2017 INKK Mobile Battle of the Giant tournament (BOG).

58-year-old Prama Nand said they are expecting good sales and are also looking forward to watching their home team play.

The Labasa man have been selling produce at the market for over 22-years and it was always a special occasion for him to watch and cheer for Labasa at home.

"I am very excited and I can�t wait to watch my team play. It would be nice to see Labasa win here on home soil," Nand said.

According to Nand the last time he watched the BOG, was back in 1997 when Labasa beat Nadi 1-0 to win the tournament for that year.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62890.6099
JPY 56.411853.4118
GBP 0.38120.3732
EUR 0.43180.4198
NZD 0.68620.6532
AUD 0.64520.6202
USD 0.49490.4779

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 13th, July, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. 10 years of singing God's grace
  2. Former British Army royal family guard laid to rest
  3. 'Nonsense'
  4. Mother convicted
  5. FICAC probes schools
  6. Free milk to remain
  7. Times' position
  8. Performing for mum
  9. Woman hit by car hospitalised
  10. Dialysis vote bid out

Top Stories this Week

  1. Thousands in their 'bank' Monday (10 Jul)
  2. Nurse under investigation for nude photos Saturday (08 Jul)
  3. Fiji fans unhappy Monday (10 Jul)
  4. Bainimarama congratulates Sayed-Khaiyum and Gavoka Monday (10 Jul)
  5. Roadblock Wednesday (12 Jul)
  6. Men free beached shark ray Sunday (09 Jul)
  7. RKS crushes Davuilevu's dream Sunday (09 Jul)
  8. A-G to stand by PM Tuesday (11 Jul)
  9. Win for dad Sunday (09 Jul)
  10. Nawaikula refutes PM's land claim Monday (10 Jul)